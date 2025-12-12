



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has long championed indigenous artillery systems, and the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) stands as one of its crowning achievements.





Originally conceived in the 1980s, Pinaka entered service with the Indian Army in the early 2000s, providing a versatile, all-weather rocket artillery platform capable of delivering saturation fire over wide areas. Its evolution reflects India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, particularly amid escalating border tensions and the lessons from recent conflicts.





The latest development underscores this trajectory: the Indian Army has formally proposed the acquisition of Pinaka rockets with an extended strike range of 120 kilometres. Valued at approximately ₹2,500 crore, this initiative follows the high-impact Operation Sindoor, where existing Pinaka variants proved their mettle in enhancing long-range artillery firepower. Defence officials confirm that these advanced rockets will integrate seamlessly with current launchers, which presently fire munitions reaching 40 km and over 75 km.





Development of the 120 km variant is already underway at DRDO, with initial trials slated for the near future. Post-trials, production will involve selected Development-cum-Production Partners through a competitive bidding process. This model aligns with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' ethos, fostering private sector involvement while ensuring rapid scaling. The Army's proposal now awaits clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, signalling imminent approval.





Under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's leadership, the Defence Ministry has aggressively prioritised indigenous multi-barrel rocket launchers like Pinaka. This system has not only bolstered domestic capabilities but also gained traction in exports, with Armenia already inducting it into service. Interest from European nations, including France, highlights Pinaka's global competitiveness, attributed to its rapid response, precision guidance, and adaptability to modern warfare scenarios.





Complementing this push, the Indian Army continues to fortify its existing Pinaka regiments. Earlier in 2025, the Ministry of Defence finalised contracts worth ₹10,147 crore with Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) for Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-1 (DPICM) rockets and Munitions India Limited (MIL) for High Explosive Pre-Fragmented (HEPF) Mk-1 (Enhanced) variants. These procurements enhance area denial and fragmentation effects, critical for counter-battery roles and suppressing enemy armour.





Additionally, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) secured a contract to upgrade the SHAKTI software suite integral to Pinaka operations. Signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, these deals collectively represent a comprehensive modernisation drive. They ensure Pinaka regiments remain at the forefront of networked artillery, with improved fire control and real-time targeting.





Pinaka's technical prowess stems from its modular design, allowing salvo launches of 12 rockets in under 44 seconds from a single launcher vehicle. Mounted on Tata or Ashok Leyland trucks, the system offers high mobility, with variants including guided rockets for pinpoint accuracy. The forthcoming 120 km rockets will employ advanced propulsion—likely solid-fuel composites—and inertial/GPS navigation, extending reach into deep-strike territory previously dominated by imported systems.





This capability addresses strategic gaps exposed along India's northern borders. Operation Sindoor, a precision artillery campaign, demonstrated Pinaka's effectiveness against high-value targets, prompting calls for range extensions. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has voiced unequivocal support, stating that successful development of these longer-range Pinakas could supplant alternative foreign acquisitions, saving billions while bolstering indigenous ecosystems.





Economically, the ₹2,500 crore proposal will stimulate jobs across DRDO labs, private firms like Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro, and MSMEs in munitions production. Technology transfer to production partners will accelerate serial manufacture, potentially exceeding 1,000 rockets annually once scaled. Export potential further amplifies returns, with Pinaka's battle-proven status positioning India as a rocket artillery exporter rivalling global leaders.





Geopolitically, this move reinforces India's multi-alignment strategy. Amid stalled imports from Russia due to the Ukraine conflict and scrutiny on Western systems, Pinaka offers a reliable, sanction-proof alternative. Collaborations with Israel for guidance tech and France for integration trials could materialise, blending indigenous strengths with select foreign expertise.





Challenges persist, however. Achieving consistent 120 km accuracy demands rigorous testing at DRDO's Chandipur range, factoring in ballistic variations and electronic warfare resilience. Integration with command networks like the Army's Artillery Command and Control System (ACCS) will be pivotal. Yet, DRDO's track record—evident in the 90 km Pinaka-ER variant's success—instils confidence.





Looking ahead, the 120 km Pinaka positions the Indian Army for peer-level deterrence. With over 10 regiments operational and more inducting, it will form the backbone of divisional artillery, complementing systems like the K9 Vajra howitzer and Athos gun. Trials expected in the next financial year could pave the way for user trials by 2027, with full operational clearance by decade's end.





In essence, this proposal exemplifies strategic foresight: transforming operational lessons into cutting-edge hardware while nurturing a vibrant defence industrial base. As India navigates a volatile neighbourhood, Pinaka's ascent from 40 km workhorse to 120 km predator cements its role in securing the nation's artillery edge.





Based On ANI Report







