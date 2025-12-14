



Recent photographs have captured the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS LSP-3 in flight, equipped with the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Advanced Self Protection Jammer (ASPJ).





This pod-mounted electronic warfare (EW) system forms a key component of the broader EW suite integration efforts tied to ongoing TEJAS upgrade programs. The imagery underscores steady progress in enhancing the indigenous fighter's survivability in contested airspace.





LSP-3, designated as the third Limited Series Production variant, serves a specialised role distinct from the frontline MK-1 aircraft deployed in Indian Air Force (IAF) squadrons.





Rather than routine operational missions, it functions as a dedicated test-bed platform. Its primary task involves airborne validation of experimental sensors and EW integrations, ensuring these systems perform reliably under real-world flight conditions.





In the current trials, LSP-3 is specifically testing the ASPJ pod alongside an internal Radar Warning Receiver (RWR). This configuration simulates a comprehensive EW suite, where the podded jammer complements the aircraft's embedded receivers to detect, analyse, and counter enemy radar threats. Such integration work is pivotal for the TEJAS MK-1A upgrade, which promises enhanced avionics and mission systems over the baseline MK-1.





The test-bed's role extends beyond mere installation. Engineers use LSP-3 to rigorously assess power provisioning, verifying that the aircraft's electrical systems can sustain the ASPJ's high-energy demands without compromising other avionics. Cooling margins receive equal scrutiny, as advanced jammers generate significant heat that must be dissipated efficiently during prolonged sorties.





Electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) validation forms another critical facet of these flights. LSP-3's instrumentation captures data on potential interference between the ASPJ, RWR, and the TEJAS's fly-by-wire controls, radar, and communications suite. Clearing these margins prevents system malfunctions that could prove catastrophic in combat scenarios.





This methodical testing minimises risks for production aircraft. Frontline MK-1 jets, already committed to air defence and strike roles, cannot afford downtime for unproven integrations. By leveraging LSP-3, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and DRDO accelerate certification, paving the way for seamless retrofits on operational fleets.





The ASPJ itself represents a technological leap for Indian EW capabilities. Developed indigenously, it offers wideband jamming across multiple radar bands, including those used by modern surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles. When paired with the TEJAS's Uttam AESA radar and digital flight controls, it bolsters the platform's edge in beyond-visual-range engagements.





These trials align with broader IAF modernisation goals, particularly the induction of 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets under a landmark contract with HAL. EW suite maturation is a prerequisite for Final Operational Clearance (FOC) extensions and MK-2 development. Successful ASPJ integration could also inform exports, positioning TEJAS competitively in global markets like those pursued with Argentina and others.





Power and thermal management challenges have historically plagued fighter upgrades, as seen in global programs like the F-16 Block 70. LSP-3's flights mitigate such pitfalls for TEJAS by iterating designs in a low-risk environment. Telemetry data from these sorties feeds into ground simulations, refining pod aerodynamics and pylon interfaces for minimal drag penalties.





EMI/EMC testing gains added urgency amid proliferating digital threats, including low-probability-of-intercept radars and networked missile seekers.





The ASPJ's digital radio-frequency memory (DRFM) technology enables sophisticated deception jamming, but only if co-located systems remain unperturbed. LSP-3's modular test racks allow rapid reconfiguration, expediting iterations.





HAL's expertise in test-bed operations, honed through decades of Su-30MKI and Jaguar upgrades, shines here. LSP-3, first flown in 2010, has previously validated GE F404-IN20 engines and mission computers, accumulating over 1,000 hours. Its instrumentation suite, including flight test telemetry, provides granular data indispensable for DRDO's systems house.





Looking ahead, these ASPJ trials foreshadow full EW suite convergence on TEJAS, potentially incorporating DRDO's indigenous jettisonable pods and unified RWR architectures. Integration with the IAF's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) could further amplify effectiveness, enabling networked EW effects.





For India's self-reliance ambitions under Atmanirbhar Bharat, LSP-3's contributions are invaluable. By de-risking technologies like ASPJ, it reduces dependence on foreign vendors such as Israel's ELTA or Russia's KRET, fostering a domestic EW ecosystem.





Major players like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) stand to gain from co-development opportunities.





The recent LSP-3 flights with ASPJ exemplify disciplined systems engineering, bridging laboratory prototypes to war-fighting reality. As TEJAS evolves into a multi-role mainstay, such test-bed rigour ensures it meets IAF's exacting standards for 21st-century air superiority. Ongoing photography and data releases signal confidence in nearing milestones.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







