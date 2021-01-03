







Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract with the Indian Navy for initially supplying 20 Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation Dazzlers (Laser Dazzlers).





The Laser Dazzler is used as a non-lethal method for warning and stopping suspicious vehicles/boats/aircraft/UAVs/pirates, etc. from approaching secured areas during both day and night. It is capable of dazzling and thereby suppresses the person’s/optical sensor’s action with disability glare in case of non-compliance to orders.





It disorients/confuses and makes a person blind temporarily. It also dazzles and distracts aircraft/UAVs. It is portable, shoulder-operated and ruggedized for military use in adverse environmental conditions.





Land based Laser Dazzlers developed by the DRDO affiliated lab LASTEC





Laser dazzlers are designed for applications where subject vision impairment must be achieved at specified distance in all ambient conditions including clear sunny day, twilight and night. Laser dazzlers can be configured for variety of configurations from hand held to weapon mountable to vehicle mountable.





The system employs EO payloads mounted on two axis gimbal for target detection, identification and tracking for ranges in excess of 10 km. The system launches a preliminary warning to the threat using low power modulating lasers. If the threat proceed in the same direction despite warning, highly intense yet safe dazzling green laser hails the threat platform forcing it to manoeuvre the platform in alternate direction.





In present scenario, due to increased terrorist activities; threat to military personnel and civilians could potentially appear in the form of chemical and biological warfare and explosives. Minimising the impact of such threats requires early detection of these hazardous agents from a remote distance.





Laser spectroscopy is a powerful technology for homeland security for detection and identification of hazardous agents.





Laser dazzler technology was developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, this unique product is indigenously designed and developed for the first time for the Armed Forces.





In December 2020, BEL had won the contract-beating global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in buy global category. These would be manufactured by the company’s Pune-based plant.





