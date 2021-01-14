



Indian Army has signed a contract for acquiring the Switch drone for surveillance along the borders. The vertical take-off & landing drone has the capability to fly for 2 hours at a maximum altitude of 4,500 meters said Mohit Bansal, ideaForge as per an ANI tweet.





SWITCH UAV is a first of its kind VTOL and fixed wing hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. SWITCH features advanced flight time, higher safety and simple operation with additional fail-safe redundancies.





ideaForge’s drones are regularly used by Defence and Paramilitary forces for carrying out security and surveillance missions. ideaForge’s drones are man-portable, quick to deploy and offer higher range and endurance. Their capability to perform flawlessly in adverse weather and terrain and swappable payload feature make them a game-changer in anti-terror operations. These drones have supported security forces by providing with real-time intelligence during difficult hours.

ideaForge’s fully autonomous and rugged drones make them a great choice for security forces for planning and implementing anti-terror missions. They can be operated from a remote location and play a vital role in undertaking risky operations.





It is used for long duration operations, long endurance surveillance and security, inspection and photogrammetry.





Technical Specifications





Endurance: > 120 minutes Range (LoS): 15 km Weight: < 6.5 kg Wind Resistance: Up to 10.8 knots or 20 km/h Vehicle Size: ~ 2.6 m x 1.8 m Ingress Protection: IP53 Rated for Dust & Water Resistance Max Launch Altitude: 4000 m AMSL Max Operating Altitude: 1000 m AGL









Applications





Anti Terror Border Security Counter Insurgency Crime Control Disaster Management





Drones are a significant asset in border security as they allow for real-time reconnaissance, target acquisition, track movement of people and illegal activities via high-quality video feed. Drones mounted with thermal detection cameras are much superior at tracking irregular activities such as illegal border crossing attempts through dense woods or mountainous terrain as compared to stationary video cameras.







