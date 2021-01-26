



An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Kathua district's Lakhanpur near Jammu and Kashmir-Punjab border on Monday evening. As per available information, two pilots were onboard the chopper





Both pilots were rushed to a hospital. While one of them is said to be critical, another has succumbed to his injuries.





The helicopter involved in the incident is HAL Dhruv and the reason behind the crash is believed to be a technical snag.





The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt of the district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua Shailendra Mishra told news agency PTI.





Two pilots of the helicopter were injured in the incident, he said, adding that they were rushed to a military base hospital.





"Tragic news coming in. We have one pilot fatal casualty," a defence spokesperson said.





Earlier this month, a MiG 21 Bison aircraft had crashed in Rajasthan's Suratgarh while landing. The pilot of the aircraft had survived the crash and there was no damage to property.





The MiG-21 Bison fighter plane crashed at Suratgarh airbase of Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan when it was on a regular practice flight.





"During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 8.15 pm. There is no loss of life," the official Twitter handle of Indian Air Force had tweeted.







