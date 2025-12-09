



Lockheed Martin has announced plans to establish a co-production facility in India for the C-130J Super Hercules heavy-lift military transport aircraft. This factory will represent the first global manufacturing hub for the C-130J outside the United States.





The move aligns with the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) search to acquire up to 80 tactical lift transport aircraft under its Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program, aimed at replacing ageing Soviet-era AN-32 and IL-76 aircraft.





Robert Toth, vice president of business development for air mobility and maritime missions at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, highlighted the strategic significance of the MTA program. He noted that it offers an opportunity to enhance India’s defence capability while simultaneously expanding Lockheed Martin’s industrial base within the country.





He stated that India is the first nation globally where Lockheed Martin has pledged to set up such a co-production facility outside the United States.





Currently, the Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which have demonstrated reliability and operational versatility across India and more than twenty other nations. The C-130J is recognised for its robust tactical airlift capacity and has been certified by over 20 airworthiness authorities. To date, more than 560 C-130J aircraft have been delivered worldwide, contributing to a global flight record exceeding three million hours.





Lockheed Martin’s plan to establish the co-production facility is intrinsically tied to securing the MTA contract. The company has partnered with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to submit a joint bid for this program.





This collaboration builds on an established relationship, as TATA and Lockheed Martin already co-manufacture components such as empennages and other aero-structure assemblies for the C-130J at TASL’s Hyderabad facility. These parts are currently sent to the United States for final integration into the aircraft.





The Defence Acquisition Council is anticipated to approve the MTA procurement soon, which is expected to be a multibillion-dollar deal involving around 80 aircraft.





Lockheed Martin faces competition from Brazil’s Embraer KC-390 Millennium and Airbus Defence and Space’s A-400M aircraft, both competing to meet the IAF’s medium transport requirements.





An important milestone linked to Lockheed Martin’s India strategy is Tata Advanced Systems’ recent commencement of a Defence Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bangalore dedicated to supporting the C-130J fleet.





The facility’s construction is targeted for completion by the end of 2026, with plans to begin servicing the first C-130J in early 2027. This development strengthens Lockheed Martin’s commitment to long-term support and sustainment of its platforms in India.





Toth expressed confidence in the C-130J’s suitability for the IAF’s needs, emphasising the aircraft’s proven track record in India over the past 15 years.





He highlighted the comprehensive value proposition the Super Hercules offers against competitors, citing its operational effectiveness, global acceptance, and India-specific operational success as key advantages.





Lockheed Martin also regards India as a critical market, reflective of a relationship that began 70 years ago with the introduction of the Constellation aircraft to Indian service. The company’s commitment to the Indian defence sector is reinforced by ongoing investment in local manufacturing and support capabilities.





The proposed co-production facility and associated manufacturing and MRO investments signal Lockheed Martin’s long-term commitment to the Indian aerospace defence ecosystem.





Should Lockheed Martin secure the MTA contract, this initiative is poised to significantly boost India’s indigenous capability in tactical military airlift manufacturing, maintenance, and potentially future exports.





