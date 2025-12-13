



The Committee on Public Undertakings has highlighted significant delays by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in obtaining international certifications for its helicopters, resulting in costs exceeding ₹108 crore and lost export opportunities.





These setbacks have not only strained HAL's finances but also eroded its standing in the global aviation market. A recent report, tabled in Parliament on 12 December, calls for urgent action from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).





In one notable case, HAL's efforts to gain certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for a specific helicopter dragged on for over a decade. The company had initially assumed its robust military certification record would expedite the process. However, insufficient early engagement with civil aviation regulators led to extensive testing and documentation hurdles.





This prolonged timeline prevented timely exports, amplifying financial losses and damaging HAL's international credibility. The Committee stressed that HAL must embed international certification standards right from the design phase, given the rigorous demands of civil aviation regulations.





To address this, the panel urged the MoD, working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), to forge bilateral agreements with major certification bodies like EASA. Such pacts would streamline approvals for future aircraft and helicopter programmes. The report demands specific steps, timelines, and accountability measures to ensure progress.





HAL, in its response, noted that most projects serve Indian defence needs, with civil-market potential products prioritised for DGCA and international certification. The firm's research and development manual already incorporates both military and civil requirements. It plans to integrate global standards at the design stage as needed.





An Airworthiness Group at HAL coordinates with the DGCA and EASA. The MoD has committed to exploring stronger bilateral ties via MoCA and DGCA to accelerate future certifications.





The Committee's scrutiny extended to HAL's Gas Turbine Engine project, plagued by multiple delays. Procurement bottlenecks for critical components, slow approvals for test-bed construction, and bureaucratic hold-ups in land clearances hampered progress.





HAL also faced challenges from failing to foresee needs for 3D technology and advanced materials, necessitating repeated redesigns. A key shortfall was the absence of indigenous expertise in medium-thrust-class engines, compelling reliance on foreign consultants.





Acknowledging the project's complexity and iterative nature, HAL is pursuing long-term partnerships with global aerospace firms to bridge technology gaps. The Committee, however, pressed the MoD for a swift gap analysis, complete with timelines, funding, and a firm action plan.





These recommendations underscore broader imperatives for HAL to enhance export viability and self-reliance. Proactive international collaboration could unlock new markets, bolstering India's defence manufacturing ecosystem amid rising global demand for certified platforms.





Based On The Tribune Report







