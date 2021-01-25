



Indian and Chinese forces were involved in a confrontation in Naku La, North Sikkim on January 20, 2021. The Indian Army said that it was a minor face-off that was resolved by the local commanders under established protocols. This comes as India and China are involved in a standoff at the LAC in Ladakh.





The ninth round of Corps Commander Level talks between India and China to address the ongoing military standoff in Ladakh was held on Sunday. The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector. Multiple rounds of talks have failed to yield any significant result in defusing border tensions. Watch the full video for all the details. Watch







