



Amazon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), to provide ex-service personnel with work opportunities across its growing operations network in India. With this partnership, Amazon India will continue to create alternate career opportunities for ex-service personnel who have served the country.





The MoU was signed between Liju Thomas, HR Director, Customer Fulfilment & Corporate, Amazon India Operations and Maj Gen MK Sagoch, Director General, DGR.





The association with DGR will further enable Amazon India to mobilise the untapped potential of veterans, giving it access to a greater talent pipeline. Veterans will have access to various work opportunities including a mix of individual contribution and managerial roles across its Fulfilment Centres, Sort Centres, and Delivery Stations. This collaborative effort further expands Amazon India’s existing Military Veterans Employment program.





“We, at Amazon, are consistently working towards strengthening Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity in our workforce. Our long-term vision for inclusivity is to develop a balanced workforce and this MoU is a significant step in that direction” said Swati Rustagi, HR Director, Amazon India Operations.





She further added, “In alignment with Amazon’s global vision of hiring 25,000 military veterans by 2025, we will continue to hire remarkable talent and provide them with opportunities to leverage their strengths and capabilities in the future.”





Maj Gen MK Sagoch, Director General, DGR, said, “Our military veterans bring a wealth of experience, with huge growth potential in various industries and businesses. With the signing of this MoU, we look forward to working towards a common goal of creating meaningful career opportunities for a wider range of ex-service personnel.”





Amazon already has several military veterans working across functions in its operations network in leadership and managerial roles. These include Transportation, Customer Fulfilment, Facilities Management, and Security Operations, amongst others.







