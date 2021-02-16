



NEW DELHI: China has dismantled its makeshift jetty constructed at ‘Finger 5’ on the north bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, while it is also levelling a helipad as well as all fortifications and gun positions built last year, as part of the troop disengagement under way with India in the high-altitude area.





The agreement inked by the two countries, under which the disengagement kicked off on February 10, specifies that all structures built in the ‘Finger’ area (mountainous spurs) by the two sides since last April will be removed and the “landforms restored” as the rival troops withdraw to their old positions.





While People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops are withdrawing in batches to east of Finger 8 at Sirijap, Indian soldiers are pulling back westwards to their Dhan Singh Thapa post between Finger 2 and Finger 3.





The PLA is also removing the 80-metre-long signage it had created with Mandarin symbols and maps between Finger 4 and Finger 5, which was designed to be visible from the air, to claim it as Chinese territory.





After this phase-I disengagement is completed towards this weekend, the 10-km stretch between Finger 3 and Finger 8 will be designated a temporary ‘no-patrol area’ for the foreseeable future.





A similar pullback of rival troops is taking place on the south bank of Pangong Tso Kailash range heights in the Chushul sector, from where tanks and other major weapon systems were withdrawn in the first couple of days. Both sides are verifying the withdrawal physically as well as through drones and satellites.





The tenth round of corps commander-level talks will be held within 48 hours of the Pangong Tso disengagement being completed to focus on the strategically-located Depsang Plains as well as the continuing ‘friction points’ like Gogra-Hot Springs.







