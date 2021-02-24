



Scores of Indian social media users have raised questions over the veracity of a video shared by a Chinese state media journalist, in which a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) trooper can be seen arguing with Indian soldiers at a border location.





Sharing the video on Twitter on Friday, China Global Television Network (CGTN) producer Shen Shiwei identified the Chinese soldier in the video as PLA Xinjiang Command’s regimental commander Qi Fabao, who is one of the five troopers given a gallantry award by the Central Military Commission for fighting Indian troops during the Galwan Valley clash in June last year.





However, the claim has been disputed by Indian social media users on several counts, including the location of the said video, as well as the time when it was taken. Several social media users claim that the terrain depicted in the video is that of the Sikkim-China border and not that of Galwan Valley, which lies on the western stretch of the Sino-India boundary line.

Doesn’t look like Galwan to me at all! It is likely along Sikkim-Tibet border https://t.co/bT9frxq5W3 — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) February 20, 2021

Several other Indian netizens also pointed out that the video had been making the rounds on YouTube months before the Galwan Valley incident took place, or even before the ongoing standoff between the two Asian militaries began in May last year.





​The video shown by the Chinese state media journalist was shared on the same day when Beijing, for the first time, admitted to suffering casualties in the Galwan Valley clash , the deadliest incident between the two countries since the 1962 border war.



