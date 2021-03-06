



In a massive admission from Pakistan, its Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday conceded that India is more developed than Pakistan and held rampant corruption as one of the key reasons for his country's downfall after 1950.





In a video message, an embattled Imran Khan, who seeking a vote of confidence in the Senate on Monday, spoke about India's mega-development against Pakistan's downfall post-1950. "About 50-55 years ago, the world used to consider Pakistan as an example for development. Our nation had a status in the world. Our President was received by his counterpart in America when he visited the nation. There was hope in our country, we were rising upwards," he said.





''But gradually I have seen my country coming down. The destruction began after 1950 when corruption was shooting the skies and a non-party based election was held in the country. That was a turning point for Pakistan that changed its destiny," said Khan.





Further comparing the situation with other nations, PM Imran Khan, whose power appears to be losing by the day, said, he has seen rapid development in India and perceived it as a wealthy nation.





"As a cricketer when I used to visit India, I felt that I have come to a wealthy and developed country from a poor country," he admitted.





Imran Khan Calls For Vote of Confidence





After failing to gain a majority in the Pakistan Senate, the country's Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PM Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament. Addressing a press conference, he said that with the vote one will come to know where the government stands.





This decision comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost the Senate's general seat from Islamabad to PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani. The current strength of the National Assembly is 341 (one seat vacant) - with the government having 178 seats and the Opposition has 160 seats.







