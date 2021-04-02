Army Chief MM Naravane, Lt Gen Yogesh Kkumar Joshi and Col BC Nambiar in conversation





JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday (April 12) arrested two terror associates, working as Over Ground Workers (OGW) for Lashar-e-Taiba terror groups in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The Police also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.





In a statement the police said, "Police Station Kreeri received reliable information that Bashir Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Mirangund Kreeri and Waseem Ahmed Mir, resident of Authoora Kreeri, were instigating and motivating youth of the Kreeri area to join the militant ranks in order to increase terror activities for which the aforesaid person have managed to procure some grenades and other arms and ammunition."





"The duo were nabbed during the search operation and two Chinese grenades and 20 Live AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession," the statement read further.





A case under relevant laws registered and both have been arrested.







