



India on Monday joined the league of nations, including USA, UK, France and Russia, that have the capability to manufacture single crystal (SX) components which are used for helicopter engines





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed the single crystal blades technology and supplied 60 of these blades to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as part of its indigenous helicopter development programme for helicopter engine application.





“It is part of a program taken up by the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), a premium laboratory of DRDO, to develop five sets (300 in number) of single crystal high pressure turbine (HPT) blades using a nickel-based super alloy. The supply of remaining four sets will be completed in due course,” a DRDO spokesperson said.





He said the helicopters used in strategic and defence applications need compact and powerful aero-engines for their reliable operation at extreme conditions.





“To achieve this, state-of-the-art single crystal blades having complex shape and geometry, manufactured out of nickel-based superalloys capable of withstanding high temperatures of operation are used. Very few countries in the world such as USA, UK, France and Russia have the capability to design and manufacture such single crystal (SX) components”, he said.





He said the DMRL undertook this task based on its expertise gained during the development of such a technology for an aero-engine project earlier. Complete vacuum investment casting process to realize the blades, including die design, wax pattering, ceramic moulding, actual casting of components non-destructive evaluation (NDE), heat treatment and dimensional measurement, has been established at DMRL.





He said that special ceramic composition had to be formulated for making strong ceramic moulds which can withstand metallostatic pressure of liquid CMSX-4 alloy at 1500°C and above during casting operation.





“The challenge of maintaining the required temperature gradient has also been overcome by optimising the casting parameters. A multi-step vacuum solutioning heat treatment schedule for complex CMSX-4 super alloy to achieve the required microstructure and mechanical properties has also been established. Further, a stringent non-destructive evaluation (NDE) methodology for the blades along with the technique for determining their crystallographic orientations has been developed,” he added.





He said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, HAL and the industry involved in the development of critical technology.







