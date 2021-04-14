



MOSCOW: A smart target recognition system based on neural networks is developed for MiG series aircraft and in particular for the MiG-35 fighter, press service of MiG Corporation told TASS.





"The work is underway on the system of automated taxiing after airplane landing and on the smart target identification system based on neural networks, enabling target identification by a fragment," the corporation said.





An expert system with artificial intelligence elements is already implemented for MiG-35, the press service told TASS earlier.





The MiG-35 Generation 4++ multirole fighter aircraft is further development of MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 airplanes.







