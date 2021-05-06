



The managing director of the UAE-based company said that since March, they have been exporting these cylinders in multiple containers to Port Mundra in Gujarat





In March and April, the company -- a subsidiary of Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited in India -- shipped about 6,000 oxygen cylinders and in May the number is likely to go up to 7,000.





An Indian company’s subsidiary in the UAE has put on hold producing CNG cylinders and started manufacturing oxygen containers for India which is battling an unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.





Pushkar Khurana, managing director of the UAE-based free zone company EKC International FZE, said that the task at hand is a duty towards his nation, the Gulf News reported.





“We are an Indian subsidiary and as soon as we came to know about the oxygen cylinder shortage in India, we had to rise to the call of our nation and serve the needs of our country,” he said.





