



Drone flying around INS Hamla in Malad West banned





The Indian Nany has prohibited flying drones or Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAV) around INS Hamla located at Marve Road, Malad (W).





“Flying non-conventional aerial objects (Drones/UAVs) are prohibited within 03 km of INS Hamla, Marve Road, Malad (W), Mumbai 400 095, being a defence installation. Any non-conventional aerial objects, including RPAs ( Drones/UAVs) found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed/confiscated without any liability and actions may be intimated under sections 121, 121A, 287, 336, 337 and 338 of IPC against the operator,” said an official statement.





“If drone flying is deemed necessary, the operator/agency should obtain approval from Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) through Digi Sky website and a copy of the approval letter to be submitted INS Hamla, Marve Road, Malad (W), Mumbai 400 095 at least one week prior to scheduled flying operation,” adds the release.





INS Hamla falls in the red zone of the Digital Sky platform which means it is a no fly zone. Red zones include airspace near international borders, close to airports, and other strategic locations. The other two zones are Yellow and Green. The green zone allows unrestricted flight and the yellow is a restricted zone, which includes airspaces that require an Air Defence Clearance or Flight Information Centre (FIC) number from Air Traffic Control.







