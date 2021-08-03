



Iran has been a key country for India in the Gulf region





Located in the Sistan-Baluchistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on August 5, people familiar with the development said on Monday.





Raisi, a hardliner and known to be close to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won the presidential election in June by a landslide.





India has already accepted an invitation by Iran for the event, which is likely to be attended by leaders and representatives of a number of countries.





Last month, the external affairs minister called on President-elect Raisi during a stopover at the Iranian capital on his way to Russia.





Jaishankar also held extensive talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Tehran covering a range of key issues including the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan.





His visit to Iran coincided with Iran’s hosting of an intra-Afghan dialogue in the country.





“External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is scheduled to pay a brief visit to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Raisi,” said one of the persons cited above.





Iran has been a key country for India in the Gulf region.





The two sides have been jointly focusing on improving connectivity between South East Asia and Central Asia.





At a connectivity conference in Tashkent last month, Jaishankar projected Iran’s Chabahar Port as a key regional transit hub.





Located in the Sistan-Baluchistan province on the energy-rich Iran’s southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties.







