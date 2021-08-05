



Before coming to Israel, Bhadauria was in the UAE where he met Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, Commander, UAE Air Force and Air Defence on Sunday.





Indian Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria is in Israel on a three-day official visit during which he would discuss enhancement of bilateral exchanges between air forces of the two strategic partners.





Bhadauria arrived in Israel on Tuesday from the UAE at the invitation of his counterpart Major General Amikam Norkin.





India shares strategic partnership with both Israel and the UAE in West Asia.





"The visit is a part of normal professional exchanges between two strategic partners and was scheduled for last year but had to be delayed due to COVID-19. With the pandemic situation relatively improving in both the countries, the Indian Air Force chief is here to review our ongoing cooperation," a source told PTI in Jerusalem.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that as strategic partners, India and Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation and military level exchanges.





"Both sides will discuss enhancement in depth and scope of bilateral exchanges between the two Air Forces,” it said on Twitter.





Bhadauria and Alawi held wide-ranging talks to identify avenues and measures for further strengthening the robust relationship between the two forces, according to the IAF.







