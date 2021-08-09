



India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant returned to the shore on Sunday after successfully accomplishing its maiden sea voyage. Trials progressed as planned and the system parameters proved satisfactory, the Indian Navy said.





“The carrier would continue to undergo series of sea trials to prove all equipment and systems prior to handing over the vessel to the Indian Navy,” an Indian Navy statement said about the carrier, which had set sail on August 4 from Kochi.





"During the maiden sailing, the ship’s performance, including hull and main propulsion, power generation and Distribution (PGD) and auxiliary equipment were tested," the statement added.





How Did The Trials Go?



The trials were reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command. The carrier would undergo a series of 'Sea Trials' to test all its equipment and systems prior to its delivery in 2022.





The successful completion of the maiden trials sorties was conducted by adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviours. "This is testimony to the dedicated efforts of large number of stakeholders for over a decade. This is a major milestone activity and historical event," the Indian Navy said.





Delivery of Vikrant is being "targeted to coincide with celebrations to commemorate 75th anniversary of India’s independence". With the delivery of IAC, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.





It will give a major boost to the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Delivery of IAC would also strengthen India’s position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water navy.





Vikrant's Features





IAC Vikrant, designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND), was built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) which is a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Shipping. The IAC is a leading example of the nation’s quest for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', with more than 76% indigenous content.





Vikrant is 262 metres long, 62 metres at the widest part and it is 59 metres high, including the superstructure. There are 14 decks in all, including five in the superstructure. The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, having gender-sensitive accommodation spaces for women officers.





The IAC, which is equipped with a high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.







