The 200th set of the stealth universal supersonic cruise missile airframe assemblies was handed over to BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for use in missile systems by Godrej Aerospace, on Wednesday.





Each airframe of the BrahMos missile consists of 138 complicated sub-assemblies that are manufactured from more than 1,500 parts.





The handover ceremony took place virtually and was attended by key leaders from Godrej and Boyce, BAPL, DRDO’s Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA), an official statement said.





The BrahMos missile is a stealth universal supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft, and land-based platforms. It can be used for a precision strike to destroy targets on land and sea.





With a range of up to 290 km, the fire and forget missile carries a conventional warhead weighing 200 – 300 kg and can cruise at an altitude as high as 15 km and as low as 10 m above the ground.





Godrej Aerospace has been associated with the BrahMos programme since its inception in 2001 and is a contributor manufacturing most of the metallic sub-systems in the BrahMos missile. Besides the main airframe, they supply control surfaces and nose caps.





Anil Verma, executive director and president, Godrej and Boyce, said it was a matter of virtue for the company to undertake work that enhances national security and self reliance and the company was looking forward to upscale the production to reach bigger milestones in the coming future.





Dr Sudhir Mishra, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, BAPL, said this project is not merely an achievement in the production and development of the most advanced missiles, but also is a prominent assertion of the Make-in-India narrative.







