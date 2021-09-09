



United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Delhi on Tuesday. According to the report, the details of what Doval and the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) chief discussed are not known.





India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met with William Burns, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in New Delhi on Tuesday.





The meeting's specifics have not been made public, although it is believed to have focused on security concerns in the wake of the Taliban government's creation in Afghanistan.





This meeting takes place just one day after the Taliban released the names of people who will serve in Afghanistan's new Cabinet.





On Tuesday, the Taliban revealed a hardline interim administration led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, with high-profile members of the insurgent group receiving crucial responsibilities, including the interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, an especially designated global terrorist of the infamous Haqqani Network.





Meanwhile, Doval is in Delhi today to meet with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev.





Following the Taliban takeover and the installation of a new caretaker government of the "Islamic Emirate" in the war-torn country, India and Russia are holding a high-level discussion on the situation in Afghanistan.





Representatives from India's Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and security agencies attended the India-Russia inter-governmental meetings on Afghanistan.







