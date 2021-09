Further details are awaited.





A labourer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday.





"Terrorists shot dead a labourer from Bihar at Nehama, Kulgam district in South Kashmir. Security forces rushed to the area," informed the police.





Earlier in the day, a policeman succumbed to injuries after being shot at by terrorists in the Kulgam district, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.