MOSCOW: In the event of winning the tender, Russian non-nuclear submarines offered to India under the P75I project will be equipped with state-of-the-art tools developed by State Research Center of the Russian Federation — Concern CSRI Elektropribor, its Chief Scientist and RAS academician Vladimir Peshekhonov said on Thursday.





"Russian non-nuclear submarines offered to India will be equipped with our navigation and periscope systems since they are fully competitive," the academic assured.





He stressed that these systems had been upgraded and advanced in terms of their technical characteristics. "For instance, the periscope system is equipped with an up-to-date thermal imager, a laser rangefinder, and an information processing system for the new component bases. In addition, the operational characteristics of the system have been revamped," Peshekhonov said.





In early June, the Times of India reported that the Defence Acquisition Council under the Indian Ministry of Defence approved an international bid to shortlist a foreign partner for the construction of six new-generation diesel-electric attack submarines at Indian shipyards.





