



On the night of June 14, 2025, a British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Kerala, after running critically low on fuel while operating from the UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in the Indian Ocean.





The emergency was triggered by adverse weather conditions that prevented the jet from safely returning to its carrier, prompting the pilot to request diversion to the pre-designated emergency airfield in India.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a pivotal role in this incident. Its Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), a sophisticated network of radars, sensors, and command centres, successfully detected, tracked, and identified the F-35B as it approached Indian airspace. The IAF then cleared the aircraft for recovery, coordinated with local authorities, and provided all necessary support for the jet’s safe landing, technical inspection, and eventual return to UK operations.





The detection of the F-35B—a fifth-generation, stealth-capable aircraft designed to evade most radar systems—sparked significant discussion within India’s defence community. The F-35B’s low-observable design and minimal radar cross-section (RCS) are intended to make it extremely difficult to detect using conventional radar technology. The IAF’s public statement that it had “detected and identified” the jet in real time led to speculation about whether India had achieved a technological breakthrough in tracking stealth aircraft.





However, several factors temper this interpretation. During peacetime operations, especially in foreign or neutral airspace, F-35s typically fly with Luneburg lenses installed—detachable radar reflectors that deliberately increase the aircraft’s radar visibility.





This practice ensures that friendly and civilian radar systems can track the jet easily, reducing the risk of misidentification or airspace incidents. It is standard procedure for such flights, particularly during ferry, training, or emergency operations. Multiple sources indicate that the F-35B was likely broadcasting its presence and using such reflectors, making detection by the IAF’s air defence network routine rather than extraordinary.





The IAF’s IACCS is nonetheless a state-of-the-art, nationwide air surveillance and command system, integrating ground-based radars, airborne warning and control systems (AWACS), satellite feeds, and advanced data fusion. The system has been significantly upgraded in recent years to address the growing presence of stealth-capable platforms in the region.





While the IAF’s prompt detection and handling of the British F-35B demonstrates the effectiveness and readiness of India’s air defence infrastructure, there is no clear evidence that India has “cracked the stealth code” or achieved a technological leap in tracking stealth aircraft under combat conditions.





The circumstances of the emergency—routine peacetime procedures, use of radar reflectors, and coordinated communication—were the primary reasons for the successful detection and identification of the jet. The incident does, however, highlight India’s growing capabilities in airspace monitoring and rapid response, reinforcing the credibility of its integrated air defence network.





