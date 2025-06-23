



The Indian Army is significantly enhancing its artillery firepower through the induction of additional Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) regiments, marking a strategic shift toward greater self-reliance and modernisation in its long-range strike capabilities.





Currently, six Pinaka regiments are already operational along the northern border with China and the western border with Pakistan, providing a robust deterrent and rapid response mechanism in these sensitive regions.





Each regiment comprises three batteries, with each battery fielding six Pinaka launchers—totalling 18 launchers per regiment. This configuration allows a single battery to unleash a devastating salvo of 72 rockets in just 44 seconds, capable of neutralising enemy positions across an area measuring 1,000 meters by 800 meters.





The expansion plan is set to add two more Pinaka regiments in the coming months, with training for these units already underway. The Army is also expected to receive equipment for two additional regiments by the end of 2025, which, if all goes according to plan, will become fully operational in the first half of 2026.





This will bring the total number of Pinaka regiments to eight by the end of this year and is projected to reach ten by 2026. The new regiments are being equipped with advanced features such as automated gun-aiming and positioning systems, command posts, and enhanced mobility, all of which significantly improve operational efficiency and response times.





The Pinaka MBRL system, developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), represents a major leap forward in India’s artillery capabilities. The rockets have a base range of up to 38 kilometers at sea level, but this range increases substantially in mountainous terrain, further augmenting the Army’s deep strike potential along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





Upgraded versions of Pinaka ammunition are already under production, boasting extended ranges of up to 75 kilometers with improved precision, which will further bolster the system’s effectiveness.





The ongoing expansion is part of a broader strategy to modernise the Army’s artillery arm and phase out older, Russian-made Grad BM-21 rocket launchers in favour of the locally produced Pinaka. The long-term vision is to field 22 Pinaka regiments, making it the mainstay of the Army’s rocket artillery force.





Alongside other advanced artillery systems such as Bofors guns, Ultra Light Howitzer M777, and upgraded L-70 air defence guns, the Pinaka will play a central role in enhancing India’s long-range attack capabilities and strengthening border security.





The contracts for these systems were signed in August 2020 with Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML), Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at a cost of approximately Rs 2,580 crore.





The six operational Pinaka regiments currently include 114 launchers with automated gun-aiming and positioning systems, 45 command posts, and 330 support vehicles. The training regimen for new units involves initial joint exercises with established regiments, followed by independent operations once readiness is achieved.





The deployment of additional Pinaka regiments is a direct response to ongoing security challenges along the northern borders, particularly in the wake of the standoff in Eastern Ladakh. These highly mobile and powerful rocket launchers are designed to deliver swift and precise firepower deep into enemy territory, providing the Indian Army with a formidable edge in both defensive and offensive operations.









The Pinaka’s integration into the Army’s broader artillery network, including advanced radars and command-and-control systems, further amplifies its effectiveness and ensures seamless coordination with other assets.





The Indian Army’s ongoing expansion of its Pinaka rocket regiments underscores its commitment to modernising its artillery arm, enhancing border security, and achieving greater self-reliance in defence technology. The Pinaka system, with its rapid firepower, extended range, and precision, is set to become the cornerstone of India’s long-range artillery capabilities for years to come.





