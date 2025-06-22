



India has definitively clarified its position regarding the acquisition of foreign fifth-generation stealth fighters, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh explicitly stating that the country is not engaged in formal discussions with either the United States or Russia for purchasing the F-35A Lightning-II or Su-57E Felon aircraft.





Speaking in a recent podcast with ANI, Singh emphasised that while there have been informal discussions about both platforms, "we don't have any formal consultation going on on these". This statement comes amid speculation about potential F-35 sales following President Donald Trump's announcements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, where Trump suggested the US would pave the way for F-35 sales to India.





The Defence Secretary's clarification aligns with Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh's earlier statements, where he bluntly declared that the Indian Air Force was not considering acquiring F-35s, as no formal proposal from the US exists. The Air Chief emphasised that acquiring a combat aircraft "was not like buying a washing machine or a refrigerator for the home" and that comprehensive analysis of requirements and associated factors was essential before any procurement decision.





F-35 Vs Su-57: Technical Capabilities Comparison





The technical specifications of both aircraft reveal distinct design philosophies and operational capabilities that would influence India's strategic considerations. The F-35 Lightning II, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is a single-engine stealth fighter available in three variants with a top speed of Mach 1.6 and a combat range of approximately 1,500 kilometres. The aircraft features an ultra-low radar cross-section of just 0.0015 square meters, making it nearly invisible to radar systems with all-aspect stealth capabilities.





In contrast, Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 is a twin-engine stealth fighter designed for air superiority and strike missions, capable of reaching Mach 2 speeds with a combat range of about 1,900 kilometres. The Su-57's radar cross-section is estimated between 0.1 and 0.5 square meters, significantly larger than the F-35's but optimized for front-aspect stealth during interceptor missions. The Russian aircraft features a sophisticated radar suite with five radars, including three X-band AESA radars and two L-band radars specifically effective against stealth fighters like the F-35.





The fundamental difference lies in their operational roles: the F-35 is designed as an offensive penetration platform capable of breaching heavily defended airspace, while the Su-57 serves as a defensive interceptor optimised for stopping enemy fighters from breaching Russian borders. Each F-35 unit costs between $80 million to $115 million, with approximately 1,000 units currently operational worldwide.





India's Indigenous AMCA Program: A Strategic Paradigm Shift





India's focus has decisively shifted toward developing its indigenous fifth-generation fighter capability through the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. Defence Secretary Singh confirmed that the AMCA timeline is approximately eight years, representing a comprehensive commitment to indigenous defence capabilities. The AMCA is designed as a single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather fifth-generation stealth multi-role fighter weighing approximately 25 tonnes, intended to perform air superiority, ground-strike, suppression of enemy air defences, and electronic warfare missions.





The aircraft will feature cutting-edge capabilities including internal weapons bays, advanced stealth characteristics, super-cruise capability, AI-assisted electronic piloting systems, and integrated vehicle health management for predictive maintenance. With an internal fuel capacity of 6.5 tonnes and weapons bay capable of carrying 1,500 kg including four long-range air-to-air missiles and precision-guided munitions, the AMCA is designed to match global fifth-generation standards. The project has received approval for full-scale engineering development with an estimated cost of ₹15,000 crore for the prototype phase.





Revolutionary Competitive Execution Model





In a ground breaking departure from traditional defence procurement practices, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the AMCA Program Execution Model in May 2025, introducing unprecedented competition in India's aerospace sector. This model represents a fundamental shift from established procedures where Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) would typically be the automatic selection for production. The new framework requires HAL to compete against major private corporations including Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani, and other potential participants.





The execution model provides equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on a competitive basis, allowing entities to bid independently, through joint ventures, or as consortiums. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is set to execute the program through industry partnerships, with the requirement that all bidders must be Indian companies compliant with domestic laws and regulations. Defence Secretary Singh emphasised the intent to create "at least two aircraft manufacturers in the country, if not more," highlighting the government's commitment to fostering a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem.





HAL's Challenges And Competitive Positioning





Defence Secretary Singh acknowledged HAL's existing operational constraints while expressing confidence that competition would ultimately benefit the public-sector giant. He noted that "the TEJAS production line has not stabilised, largely because of delays in engine supplies from the US," referring to ongoing supply chain disruptions affecting the TEJAS program. HAL has been negotiating with General Electric over delays in F404 engine deliveries for the TEJAS MK-1A, with supply chain issues attributed to COVID-related industry shutdowns causing approximately 10-month delays.





Despite these challenges, HAL maintains significant advantages including extensive aerospace manufacturing experience and existing orders worth approximately six years of production commitments. The company is currently managing multiple programs including TEJAS MK-1A production, Su-30MKI upgrades, and the HJT-36 Yashas trainer aircraft, which could potentially limit its capacity for AMCA production but also demonstrates its established capabilities. Singh emphasised that HAL would "gain from healthy competition," suggesting that the competitive environment would drive innovation and efficiency improvements across the sector.





Reduced Dependence On Russian Defence Supplies





India's strategic autonomy efforts have resulted in a significant reduction in dependence on Russian defence equipment over recent years. Defence Secretary Singh revealed that India's reliance on Russian equipment has decreased from approximately 65-70 percent to around 40 percent currently. This reduction aligns with broader diversification efforts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, though global conflicts have disrupted defence imports from multiple partners including Russia, Israel, France, and the United States.





The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has particularly affected delivery schedules for existing contracts, including the S-400 air defence systems. Singh confirmed that S-400 deliveries are delayed but noted that "we now have a firm schedule; they'll come next year by April," with Russian authorities committing to complete delivery of the remaining two regiments by 2025-2026. Israel-related contracts have also faced delays due to ongoing regional conflicts, demonstrating the vulnerability of import-dependent procurement strategies.





Strategic Implications And Timeline





The AMCA program represents India's ambitious effort to join the elite group of nations possessing indigenous fifth-generation fighter capabilities, currently limited to the United States, Russia, and China. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has committed to delivering the first operational AMCA by 2035, with mass production planned to commence after 2030. The program envisions deployment of approximately 126 stealth fighters comprising six squadrons, with 36 AMCA MK-1 units followed by 90 AMCA MK-2 aircraft incorporating advanced sixth-generation technologies.





This timeline addresses the Indian Air Force's critical shortage of fighter squadrons, currently operating only 30 squadrons against an authorised strength of 42.5 squadrons. The strategic imperative has intensified given regional developments, including China's operation of over 200 J-20 stealth fighters and reports of Chinese J-35A stealth jets potentially being supplied to Pakistan. The AMCA program, combined with initiatives like the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior and Futuristic Unmanned Fighter Aircraft (FUFA), represents India's comprehensive response to evolving regional threat dynamics.





The successful implementation of the AMCA program will mark a defining moment in India's defence self-reliance journey, potentially positioning the country as a significant player in the global aerospace market while ensuring strategic autonomy in critical defence capabilities.





The competitive execution model's success could serve as a template for future major defence programs, fundamentally transforming India's aerospace industrial landscape and reducing long-term dependence on foreign suppliers.





