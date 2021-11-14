



The conference is being held virtually so that people from across the globe can attend the event as the 13th edition of 'c0c0n' last year saw more than 6,000 attendees from around the world.





Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will inaugurate the 14th edition of 'c0c0n', an annual Hacking and Cyber Security Briefing, which will be held virtually from November 10-13.





The conference, which is being conducted by Kerala Police in association with two non-profit organisations, Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB) and Information Security Research Association (ISRA), would be primarily discussing online scams and defences during the lockdown period, a press statement said.





"The conference is being held in such a way that online security is beneficial even to children in the state where many crimes are taking place with the shift to online classes," the statement said.





The conference "aims to discuss at the international level the challenges facing the digital world during the COVID period and the solutions needed to overcome them", the statement said.





"It also provides an information sharing platform on cyber security issues, enhancement of law enforcement agencies/corporates/researchers/academia's effectiveness and efficiency through the improvement of the technical and administrative capabilities in incident handling and a channel to discuss strategic directions and future challenges," it said.





The theme of this year's 'c0c0n' is - Improvise, Adapt and Overcome, it added.





National and international experts will speak on various issues including cyber attacks on critical infrastructures, quantum computing, automotive cyber security, drone attacks detections using deep learning, data security and privacy, cyber espionage and cyber warfare, it further said.





To encourage more women into cyber security and to offer them equal opportunity to rise to senior leadership roles, Kerala Police is inviting more women, who play prominent roles in cyber security, as speakers for the 14th edition of 'c0c0n', the statement said.



