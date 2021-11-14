

Colonel Viplav Tripathi's wife and son were there in the convoy as he went to supervise a civic action programme. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh confirmed to news agency PTI that the commandant and others have been killed in the ambush



In a major terrorist attack in Manipur, the commanding officer of an Assam Rifles unit, his family members and three paramilitary force personnel were killed in Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district. Colonel Viplav Tripathi's wife and son were there in the convoy. The attack took place at around 10am as the commanding officer went to supervise a civic action programme in the district, reports said, The driver of the car is believed to be killed in the attack, which will take the toll to seven.





Manipur-based People's Liberation Army is suspected behind the attack, reports said, though no terrorist militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.





Officials said terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles when the Colonel was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters.





Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh confirmed to news agency PTI that the commandant and others have been killed in the ambush.





Condemning the attack, the chief minister said the perpetrators will be brought to justice. "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," the chief minister tweeted.





The Congress termed the terrorist attack as a ‘national security breach under the BJP rule’, both in Centre and state. “We are shocked by the news of deadly terror attack in Manipur resulting in the death of an Indian Army colonel, his family and soldiers of 46AR,” the party tweeted from its official handle.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh condemned the cowardly attack and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," Rajnath Singh tweeted.





"Strongly condemn the dastardly attack on Assam Rifles at CCpur in Manipur. Extremely saddened to learn about the martyrdom of CO and his wife. My sincere prayers with all the martyrs. May God heal the injured," BJP leader Sambit Patra tweeted.







