



A defence ministry official said both sides have already exchanged notes as part of preparations for the talks





The latest round of corps commander-level talks was supposed to take place by the second week of December.





The Chinese army is yet to confirm the dates for the 14th round of military talks to resolve the ongoing border standoff in eastern Ladakh, sources in India’s defence ministry have said.





“The Chinese side is yet to confirm the dates for the talks. We are still awaiting response from them on the final dates for talks,” a defence ministry official said.





Both sides, he said, have already exchanged notes as part of preparations for the 14th round of military talks.





The disengagement in the remaining friction points, he said, is expected to be discussed at the next round of corps commander-level talks.





During the last talks between the two sides in October, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army had refused to disengage from the friction points — Depsang Plains and Hot Springs. Both sides, however, had agreed to continue the dialogue process for disengagement.





The Chinese are said to have entrenched 18km inside India-claimed lines on the strategically crucial Depsang Plains. They have continued to cut off the Indian army’s access to five traditional patrolling points on the Depsang Plains — PPs 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13 — since the border standoff began in May 2020.





Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control at 14,000ft and above to battle the harsh winter that has already set in eastern Ladakh.







