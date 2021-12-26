



Srinagar: Four terrorists including an IED expert of Ansaar-Gazwatul Hind (AuGH) were killed in two separate gun battles in South Kashmir today while a third gun battle has raged in the evening.





Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that one of the terrorists killed in Tral gun battle in South Kashmir was Rahi Rasool Bhat alias Adil who was an IED expert of AuGH outfit.





He said that in the past 48 hours, five terrorists were killed in three successful operations without any collateral damage.





The IGP said that the third gun battle of the day is on in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district and one terrorist of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir, Faheem Bhat, has been trapped. “He is involved in the killing of ASI Mohammad Ashraf”, he added.





Earlier in the morning, acting on a specific lead about the presence of terrorists in Chowgam village of Shopian, police, Army’s 44 RR and 14 battalion CRPF cordoned off the area.





As the presence of terrorists got ascertained, police said, the terrorists were given ample opportunities to surrender. “They denied the surrender offer and instead fired indiscriminately upon the security forces who retaliated leading to an encounter,” police said.





Two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak son of Bashir Ahmad Chak, resident of Braripora, Shopian and Raja Basit Yaqoob son of Mohammad Yaqoob Najar, resident of Achan Litter, Pulwama.





A per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorized and linked with outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several cases. “Besides, the killed terrorist Sajad was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth to join militancy,” the police said, adding that arms and ammunition including two AK series rifles, 4 AK magazines and 32 rounds were recovered from their possession. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.





Another operation was launched by security forces based on a specific information generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in village Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama district.





As the presence of terrorists was ascertained, police said, they were given opportunities to surrender. But they refused leading to a gun battle in which two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.





They have been identified as Nadeem Nazir Bhat son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Koil Shikargah Tral and Rahi Rasool Bhat alias Adil son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Kanipora Dadsara.”





As per police records, they were from AuGH and were part of groups involved in several cases including IED blast and grenade attacks on security establishments.





“Arms and ammunition including two AK series rifles were recovered from their possession,” polcie said.





A gun battle raged this evening at Khush Roi Kalan in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.





Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara this evening. The security forces were fired upon during the operation leading to a gun battle. One terrorist is trapped inside.







