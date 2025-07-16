



India has approved a significant defence procurement worth ₹36,000 crore for the acquisition of three regiments of the indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system.





This strategic decision comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a four-day military engagement with Pakistan in May 2025 that highlighted critical gaps in India's short-range air defence capabilities, particularly against low-flying aerial threats including drones.





Operation Sindoor: The Catalyst for Enhanced Air Defence





Operation Sindoor, conducted from May 7-10, 2025, marked a pivotal moment in India-Pakistan military relations and showcased the evolving nature of modern warfare. The operation was launched in response to the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, where 26 innocent tourists were killed by Pakistan-based terrorist group "The Resistance Front" (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.





During the conflict, Pakistan deployed approximately 300-400 drones in coordinated attacks targeting Indian military infrastructure across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek in Gujarat.





These included advanced Turkish-origin Asisguard Songar drones and Chinese-supplied systems, with Turkey reportedly providing over 350 drones and military operatives to support Pakistan's operations. The extensive use of drones marked the first major drone-centric warfare between the two nuclear-armed nations.





India's existing multi-layered air defence network, including the S-400 Triumf system, Akash missiles, and various short-range systems, successfully intercepted approximately 99 percent of the incoming threats. However, the operation exposed vulnerabilities in India's ability to counter low-altitude, high-volume drone attacks, necessitating specialised defence systems like the QRSAM.





QRSAM System: Technical Specifications And Capabilities





The QRSAM represents a significant advancement in India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the system demonstrates India's commitment to defence self-reliance.





Key Technical Features





Range And Engagement Capabilities: The QRSAM has a maximum operational range of 30 kilometres and can intercept targets at altitudes up to 10 kilometres. The system can engage multiple aerial threats simultaneously, with each launcher capable of targeting six different objects including fighter aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles.





Mobility And Deployment: Mounted on an Ashok Leyland 8×8 high-mobility truck, the QRSAM provides 360-degree coverage and can operate on the move with search-and-track capabilities. This mobility is crucial for protecting advancing armoured formations and mechanised units in dynamic battlefield environments.





Advanced Radar Systems: The system incorporates two sophisticated radar units - the Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar (BSR) operating in C-band with a 120-kilometre range, and the Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar (BMFR) operating in X-band with an 80-kilometre range. Both radars feature four-walled active array technology providing comprehensive 360-degree coverage.





Electronic Warfare Resistance: The QRSAM features electronic counter-countermeasure capabilities and utilises a laser proximity fuse to minimise vulnerability to jamming attempts. This technological sophistication ensures reliable performance in contested electromagnetic environments.





Missile Specifications: Each missile weighs 270 kilograms, measures 4.4 metres in length, and is propelled by a single-stage solid rocket motor achieving speeds of up to Mach 4.7. The system employs mid-course inertial navigation with two-way data link and terminal active radar homing for precision targeting.





The ₹36,000 crore deal represents India's largest indigenous defence procurement to date, with each of the three regiments costing approximately ₹12,000 crore. This acquisition is part of a broader modernisation effort, as the Indian Army has requested a total of 11 QRSAM regiments, which would cost an estimated ₹1.30 lakh crore.





Deployment Strategy





The QRSAM systems will be strategically deployed along India's western border with Pakistan and northern border with China, focusing on areas where mobile armoured units operate. The system's ability to provide air defence coverage for moving tank formations and infantry combat vehicles makes it particularly valuable for forward deployments in contested border regions.





The acquisition complements India's existing layered air defence architecture, which includes long-range systems like the S-400 (380-kilometre range), medium-range systems like the Barak-8 (70-kilometre range), and short-range systems like the Akash (25-30 kilometres). The QRSAM fills a critical gap in this defensive matrix by providing highly mobile, short-range protection specifically designed for tactical battlefield scenarios.





Operational Validation And Performance





The QRSAM system's effectiveness was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, where it operated alongside other air defence systems to neutralise incoming threats. The system underwent extensive trials over three to four years, validating its performance against high-speed aerial targets under various day and night operational scenarios.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan confirmed that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's drone and loitering munition attacks were successfully countered without causing any damage to Indian military or civilian infrastructure. The multi-layered counter-drone strategy, combining kinetic and non-kinetic means, proved highly effective against the aerial threats.





Indigenous Manufacturing And Strategic Autonomy





The QRSAM program represents a significant milestone in India's defence manufacturing capabilities. According to DRDO, the system currently incorporates 90 percent indigenous components, with plans to increase this to 99 percent. This high level of indigenisation aligns with India's broader "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) initiative and reduces dependence on foreign defence suppliers.





The manufacturing ecosystem involves multiple Indian companies, with BEL and BDL serving as primary manufacturers, and Larsen & Toubro developing the transporter erector launcher system. This distributed manufacturing approach strengthens India's defence industrial base and creates significant employment opportunities in the high-technology sector.





Comparative Analysis With Regional Threats





The QRSAM acquisition must be viewed in the context of regional security dynamics and the evolving nature of aerial threats. Pakistan's deployment of Chinese-supplied systems and Turkish drones during Operation Sindoor highlighted the need for advanced counter-measures.





The system's electronic warfare capabilities and precision targeting make it particularly effective against Pakistan's growing arsenal of Chinese-origin UAVs and Turkish-supplied drones. Additionally, along the northern border with China, the QRSAM complements India's S-400 systems by providing crucial short-range coverage against low-altitude threats.





Future Implications And Strategic Outlook





The QRSAM deal represents more than just a military acquisition; it signals India's evolving approach to border security and defence manufacturing. The system's successful deployment will likely influence future defence procurement decisions, potentially accelerating the development of other indigenous systems under projects like the Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (Barak-8) program.





The acquisition also demonstrates India's capacity to respond rapidly to emerging security challenges, as evidenced by the quick approval following Operation Sindoor. This responsiveness is crucial in an increasingly complex security environment where technological innovations can quickly alter the balance of power.





The QRSAM program showcases India's growing technological sophistication in defence manufacturing and its ability to develop world-class systems that can compete with international alternatives. As India continues to modernise its armed forces while building indigenous capabilities, the QRSAM represents a successful model for future defence programs.





This comprehensive acquisition will significantly enhance India's air defence capabilities, providing the military with advanced tools to counter evolving aerial threats while supporting the broader goal of achieving strategic autonomy in defence manufacturing. The success of Operation Sindoor and the subsequent QRSAM procurement demonstrate India's commitment to maintaining technological superiority in an increasingly challenging security environment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







