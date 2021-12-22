



Pune: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched one of its kind indigenous Multi-terrain Artillery Gun (MArG) 155 – BR in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.





In line with the Government’s Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission, Pune-based Indian MNC Bharat Forge Ltd has developed this sophisticated weapon, adding another feather in its cap.





The Made-In-India MArG 155 - BR is the only 155mm 39 calibre gun system mounted on 4x4 HMV in the world. The vehicle weighs 18 ton and has the capability to be deployed even in mountain regions. The gun system is equipped with shoot and scoot capability, providing advanced technical performance and high integration, explained the company.





Speaking on the occasion, Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd said, “The path breaking vision of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a self-reliant nation has awakened the spirits and highlighted the importance of the indigenous capabilities of the Indian defence industry.”





“MArG 155 - BR is our endeavour to develop advanced artillery gun defence systems in India. We are grateful for the cooperation, guidance and inspiration provided to us by the Indian Defence Forces to create best-in-class defence solutions made to face futuristic challenges. We are committed to the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will continue to help India become a global defence hub by developing defence capabilities not just for our nation but for the world,” he added.





About MArG 155–BR



· World’s only 155mm 39 calibre gun system that is mounted on a 4x4 HMV · Gradient negotiation: 30 degrees (called a “go anywhere gun”) · Shoot and scoot capability · Weight of fully kitted gun: 18 ton · Capable of firing complete NATO standard and in service ammunition · On board ammunition carrying capacity: 18 rounds with Zone 5 · Coming into action time: 1.5 minute in day and 2 minute in night



Elevation And Traverse:



Elevation: -2 to + 72 Traverse: 25 to Right & Left Rate of Fire- Burst Rate: 3 rounds in 30 sec Intense Rate: 12 rounds in 3 min Sustained Rate: 42 rounds in 60 min