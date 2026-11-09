



On 5 November 2026, a major milestone in indigenous defence technology was achieved off the coast of Odisha.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) executed a crucial user evaluation trial of the surface-to-surface Pralay quasi-ballistic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island at 11:10 a.m.





Monitored by extensive telemetry systems and tracking sensors from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, the flight successfully validated all performance parameters. This final verification stage signals that the missile has passed user assessments and is moving rapidly towards operational induction within the Indian Armed Forces.





Unlike standard short-range ballistic missiles that travel along a predictable parabolic arch, Pralay functions as a quasi-ballistic weapon system. Conventional trajectories allow enemy early-warning radars to calculate impact locations early in flight and vector interceptors accordingly. Pralay bypasses these traditional tracking methods by maintaining a lower, flatter altitude profile combined with aggressive mid-course and terminal evasive manoeuvres.





According to technical analysis from opindia.com, the missile alters its flight direction shortly after lift-off upon reaching Mach 1.6 before climbing to its cruising altitude. During its final terminal descent, Pralay accelerates past Mach 5—exceeding speeds of 6,174 kilometres per hour—while retaining the capability to perform sharp course corrections in its last 30 seconds of flight.





Covering a maximum 500-kilometre distance within seven to eight minutes, its combination of hypersonic dive speeds and sudden evasive shifts poses extreme target-tracking challenges for modern air defence networks, including systems like China's HQ-9 and Israel's Iron Dome.





Pralay delivers tactical versatility over operational ranges spanning 150 to 500 kilometres. The platform is designed to deploy payload masses between 500 and 1,000 kilograms across multiple non-nuclear configurations.





These options encompass high-explosive preformed fragmentation payloads for area targets, hard-target penetration-cum-blast warheads for fortified bunkers, and specialised submunition packages engineered for airfield denial and runway destruction. Complementing this warhead versatility is high precision, characterised by a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of under 10 metres.





The architecture relies on two key operational parameters: a solid-propellant motor and a road-mobile transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) vehicle. Solid-fuel propulsion eliminates time-consuming liquid refuelling procedures in the field, allowing units to remain at high readiness for immediate firing commands. The heavy multi-axle mobile launcher allows firing units to hide, deploy rapidly, fire, and relocate before retaliatory strikes can occur.





The program represents a major effort led by Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad alongside participating DRDO facilities, with Bharat Dynamics Limited serving as the primary development-cum-production partner.





Commenting on the launch via X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the DRDO, the armed forces, and industrial partners, calling the success "another milestone in the nation's pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology" and noting that its advanced systems will bolster operational readiness against emerging security threats.





Procurement clearances underscore the strategic role envisioned for this platform. The Ministry of Defence has authorised the acquisition of approximately 370 missiles—comprising 120 units for the Indian Air Force and 250 units for the Indian Army.





The Army intends to establish dedicated missile regiments, integrating Pralay into India's emerging Integrated Rocket Force to provide robust, non-nuclear conventional deterrence along contested borders.





Agencies







