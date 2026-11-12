



A privately developed short-range surface-to-surface missile has successfully completed its second flight test from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast, marking another milestone in the evaluation of the indigenous weapon system.





The latest trial was conducted on Thursday afternoon and follows the missile’s first experimental flight, which took place on 3 November. Both tests form part of an ongoing developmental campaign aimed at validating the missile’s performance and reliability.





According to available information, the second launch successfully met its planned objectives, further advancing the assessment of the system’s operational characteristics.





The missile has been developed by an Indian private-sector firm, underlining the growing role of domestic industry in the country’s indigenous missile development efforts.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) provided comprehensive logistical and technical support for the trial. This included the deployment of tracking and instrumentation assets used to monitor the missile’s flight profile and gather performance data for detailed post-test analysis.





Ahead of the launch, aviation authorities issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) establishing a designated safety zone. The notified area extended up to 80 km, indicating the expected flight corridor and ensuring the safety of civilian air traffic during the test window.





The successful completion of a second consecutive trial is expected to provide engineers with additional flight data to validate guidance, navigation and control parameters, as well as overall system performance under operational test conditions.





The program also reflects the increasing participation of Indian private industry in advanced defence technology development, an area historically dominated by government-led organisations.





With two successful developmental flights now completed, the missile appears to be progressing through a structured evaluation process, supported by DRDO’s testing infrastructure at the Odisha-based range, one of India’s principal facilities for missile and aerospace trials.





Agencies







