



Hanwha Defence is offering the Indian Army its K21-105 light tank to meet a requirement outlined in an RFI in 2021





South Korea's Hanwha Defence is preparing to offer the Indian Army a range of weapons and missions systems and local industrial involvement to support its bid to supply the service with its K21-105 light tank.





The company is offering the platform in response to an Indian Army request for information (RFI) issued in April 2021 to procure approximately 350 light tanks.





A Hanwha Defence spokesperson told Janes on 13 January that active and passive kill capabilities will be fitted onto the K21-105 in line with customer needs. The spokesperson said that the light tank programme is weight-sensitive and that the Indian Army will be expected to evaluate the required countermeasures.





Hanwha Defence offers the K21-105 with smoke grenade launchers; a laser warning system; a nuclear, biological, chemical (NBC)-filtered over pressurisation system; and an instant fire detection and suppression system (IFDSS), among other systems.





“If any other measures are added by the customer in the request for proposal (RFP), we are willing to offer [the systems],” the spokesperson said.





The K21-105's 105 mm turret can achieve more than 42° in elevation angle, the spokesperson added. This ability will be advantageous to the Indian Army in high-altitude areas for firing over crests, said the spokesperson. The K21-105 can also fire at a -10° depression angle.





“[The K21-105's] turret will be ideally suited for the Indian light tank acquisition program, and it is no less lethal than a higher calibre turret system,” said the spokesperson.







