India has welcomed the first-ever joint statement earlier this week by the five “recognised” nuclear powers about avoiding an arms race and not targeting each other or any other state.





The statement reaffirms the importance of addressing nuclear threats and underscores the desire to work towards creating a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked to comment on the statement by leaders of China, France, Russia, the UK and the US, the permanent members of the UN Security Council.





The statement was issued after the NPT review that was to begin on Tuesday was postponed due to the pandemic. Though India and Pakistan have tested nuclear weapons, they are not considered nuclear powers. “India has a doctrine of maintaining a credible minimum deterrence based on a no first use posture and non-use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapon states,” said the Ministry of External Affairs.







