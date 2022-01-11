



Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarojini Naidu undertook successful repatriation of one Bangladeshi Fishing Boat ‘Allahar Daan’ along with 20 Bangladeshi fishermen.





The said boat was reported adrift at sea due to engine breakdown and was sighted by Indian fishermen. The Indian fishermen displaying humanity provided necessary assistance to the boat and towed the distressed boat to Paradip on Dec 26.





The incident highlights the importance given by Indian fishermen to help mariners/ fishermen at sea in distress irrespective of nationality thereby forming an important link in ensuring safety of life at sea. Indian Coast Guard in coordination with Marine Police at Paradip provided shelter to the boat and its crew on humanitarian grounds. The crew were reported to be safe and healthy.





The boat along with 20 fishermen was formally handed over by ICGS Sarojini Naidu to Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship Shadhin Bangla at IMBL on Jan 9.







