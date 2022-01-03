



The Army informed that they laid ambushes along the likely routes that could be adopted by the "intruder and his movement was followed till 1600 hours".





The Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid and killed a Pakistani terrorist along the Line of Control in the frontier district of Kupwara in northern Kashmir.





The incident took place on January 1 and the Army said that it was a complete breach of the ongoing ceasefire understanding between the two armies of India and Pakistan along the LoC.





"An infiltration or BAT action (Pakistan Army's Border Action Team) was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on January 1. Swift action by the troops deployed at the LoC foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist," an Army official said.





They identified the infiltrator as Mohd Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, who was equipped with weapons, ammunition and warlike stores.





The Army officials informed that the incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System, kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to counter any nefarious activity by infiltrators or the Pakistan Army.





The two armies had reiterated their commitment to the ceasefire along the LoC in February this year, which the Army officials said had helped to bring down the infiltration considerably.





"In complete breach of the Ceasefire Understanding arrived at between the DGMOs (Director Generals Military Operations), one armed intruder, dressed in a Pathani suit and black jacket, was detected moving from areas under the control of Pakistan Army across the Line of Control at around 1500 hours on Jan 1, 2021."





The Army informed that they laid ambushes along the likely routes that could be adopted by the "intruder and his movement was followed till 1600 hours".





"The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator eliminated. The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with an AK-47 and large quantity of ammunition, including seven grenades," Army officials said.







