



New Delhi: The creation of Theatre Commands is necessary to win wars in future, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Wednesday adding that the "Indian Army is carrying out its deliberations in consultation with other Services and it stands fully committed to jointness and synergy among the three Services."





Army Chief was responding to a query on how the Army intended to move forward on creation of Theatre Commands following the tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash.





"There will have to be much greater synergy among the Services. The need for Theatre Commands has to be there in order to win wars in future. We will keep working in that direction. We are carrying out internal deliberations in Indian Army. Views of all other Services are taken on what should be the way forward. We will send our recommendations," said Gen Naravane interacting virtually with defence journalists ahead of Army Day on Jan 15.





He further added that India will choose a model as per the threats and challenges it faces and will not be guided by models of other countries.





"Every country has its own set of threats or challenges. Whatever structures we arrive at will be India specific and we will not be, in any manner, force fit any other model. We will adopt something for assured victory," he said.





Army Chief said that "force restructuring for enhanced operational effectiveness and resultant structural optimisation through creation of Integrated Battle Groups is progressing well and that IBGs in select formations, along the western front and northern borders, will soon come to fruition."





Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while paying tributes to Gen Bipin Rawat, said that integration of the armed forces to enhance their effectiveness and reshape the conduct of future operations will progress seamlessly, and achieving the target of jointness will be a top priority for the government.





Gen Rawat was aggressively pursuing the integration in the armed forces by initiating several studies on creation of Theatre Commands and their structure. The new CDS will have to carry forward the agenda of creating Theatre Commands and bringing jointness within the defence forces.







