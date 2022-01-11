



India is all set to receive last four Rafale fighters from France from February, all of them fully equipped with India specific enhancements to fight any regional adversary.





It is understood that three Rafale fighters are expected to leave Istres-Le Tube air base, north-west of Marseille in south France, around February 1-2 depending on the weather conditions and arrive in India after due mid-air refuelling by close ally, the United Arab Emirates Air Force, using Airbus multi-role transport tankers, according to a media report.





France has delivered 30 Rafale aircraft to India. Six more are set to be delivered by April next year. Indian Navy is looking for 57 combat aircraft for its second aircraft carrier and the French Rafale aircraft is one of the contenders.





India signed its biggest ever defence deal with France in 2016 as part of which 36 Rafale aircraft were to be inducted into the Air Force. More than 30 planes have already arrived while the last few would be here by the end of this financial year.





India deployed the French aircraft swiftly along the border in the ongoing standoff with China.





Earlier in December, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said her country is ready to provide additional Rafale fighter jets to India if it requires and noted that the use of the same aircraft by the two strategic partners is a reflection of "real asset and strength" in their ties.







