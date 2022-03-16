



India had said that a missile that landed in Pakistan was fired "accidentally" due to a technical malfunction and it was "deeply regrettable"





Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday, said that Islamabad has rejected a statement by India's defence minister on the accidental missile launch.





Qureshi told journalists the Indian statement was "incomplete" and said he had written to the UN Security Council on the matter and asked the international community to take the matter up.





The defence ministry had also announced ordering a 'Court of Enquiry' into the incident a day after Pakistan said a high-speed projectile launched from India entered its airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district.





"On March 9, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry," the defence ministry said in a statement.





"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it said.





Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the Director-General of the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan, claimed on Thursday evening that the unarmed projectile launched from India entered the Pakistani airspace travelling 124 km and fell near Mian Channu.





Though Indian officials did not specify the name of the missile, the description given by the Pakistan military indicated that it could be a Brahmos missile. However, there is no confirmation of it yet.







