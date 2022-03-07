



Sumy: Ukrainian Red Cross in coordination with the Indian World Forum on Sunday provided humanitarian assistance to stranded students of all nationalities in Sumy city of Ukraine as the ongoing military operation by Russia in Ukraine entered the eleventh day on Sunday.





The students are being provided with water and essential supplies. Indian World Forum (IWF) President Puneet Singh Chandhok said Ihor Shapoval, Red Cross coordinator has visited the university campus in Sumy and interacted with students coordinators and liaised for their early evacuation subject to a green corridor.





IWF President also shared the images of the assistance being provided to the students on his Twitter handle. Chandhok spoke with Maksym Dotsenko Director-General of Red Cross Ukraine and Ihor Shapoval who are on the ground in Sumy and said, "They visited Indian Students there and coordinated with the university officials. Water is being provided now & efforts are being made by them for their early evacuation." Moreover, he remarked that more aid will be provided as the situation eases.





More than 15,900 Indians have been brought back since the special flights under Operation Ganga began on February 22 to rescue the stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine.





To rescue Indian citizens, 2135 Indians have been brought back on Sunday by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. The number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13852, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.





To date, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga," it added.





Among the special Civilian flights today, 9 landed in New Delhi while 2 reached Mumbai. There were 6 flights from Budapest, 2 from Bucharest, 2 from Rzeszow, and 1 from Kosice.





On Monday, 8 special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (5), Suceava (2) and Bucharest (1), bringing in more than 1500 Indians back home.





The government has also deployed "special envoys" to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of the Indian nationals.





Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.







