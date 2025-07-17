



The Indian Navy is poised for a significant expansion and modernisation of its fleet, with approximately 17 warships and nine submarines currently awaiting approval for construction. This ambitious plan is in addition to the 61 warships and submarines already under various stages of construction, underscoring a sustained effort to bolster maritime capabilities through domestic shipbuilding.





Several high-value projects are at advanced stages of approval and negotiation, collectively amounting to over ₹2,40,000 crore. Among the most prominent is Project 17B, valued at ₹70,000 crore, which aims to deliver seven Next Generation Frigates and two Multi Purpose Vessels. The Request for Proposal (RFP) for this project is expected to be released soon, signalling a major step forward in indigenous warship production.





For submarine capabilities, Project 75-India(I) stands out as a cornerstone initiative. This project, estimated at ₹70,000 crore, involves the construction of six advanced submarines. In parallel, Project 75 (Add-Ons) will add three more Scorpene-class submarines at a cost of about ₹36,000 crore. These projects are currently in the advanced stages of cost negotiations, reflecting the complexity and scale of the undertakings.





Another significant proposal is the construction of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGC), with an estimated investment of ₹36,000 crore. Once approved, these projects will collectively enhance the Indian Navy’s operational reach and technological edge.





According to defence analysts, the Navy’s planning is driven by the need for capability and capacity building, rather than solely responding to evolving threat perceptions. Commodore Anil Jai Singh (Retd) has emphasised that the addition of new warships and submarines is primarily intended to replace ageing platforms with vessels equipped with modern technologies, as well as to accommodate periodic renewals.





The modernisation drive is particularly significant in the context of the rapid expansion of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), which now boasts a fleet of 355 warships and submarines, making it the largest navy globally. In contrast, the Indian Navy’s total fleet strength is just over 130 vessels, highlighting the need for accelerated acquisition and modernisation to maintain regional balance and safeguard maritime interests.





A key concern within the Indian Navy is the growing obsolescence of its platforms, especially submarines. Despite the induction of six indigenously manufactured Scorpene-class submarines, the submarine arm continues to operate 12 vintage boats, many of which are considered outdated by contemporary standards. The ongoing and proposed projects are thus critical not only for replacing old vessels but also for expanding the overall fleet size to meet future operational requirements.





One notable gap in the current and planned acquisitions is the absence of new destroyer projects. The Navy’s Delhi Class destroyers, commissioned in 1997, are now over 25 years old. While major overhauls and repairs can extend their operational life by another 10-15 years, there is a pressing need to initiate replacement projects soon due to the long gestation period—often exceeding 7-8 years—for new destroyers.





Without timely action, the Navy risks a decline in its destroyer fleet, which could create operational gaps, given that destroyers are versatile assets capable of both offensive and defensive missions across surface, sub-surface, and aerial domains.





The Indian Navy has articulated a clear vision to achieve a 175-ship fleet by 2035. This target reflects the strategic imperative to not only replace ageing vessels but also to expand the fleet in response to evolving maritime challenges and the growing presence of other major navies in the Indian Ocean and beyond.





The Indian Navy’s current and planned acquisition programs represent a comprehensive effort to modernise and expand its maritime capabilities through indigenous construction. The focus on next-generation platforms, coupled with the replacement of obsolete vessels, is essential for maintaining operational readiness and regional maritime security in the coming decades.





