



The Indian Army is set to significantly enhance its artillery capabilities with the induction of the first regiment of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), expected to be operational by February 2027. This marks a major milestone in the Army’s ongoing artillery modernisation drive, aimed at replacing older, smaller calibre guns with state-of-the-art indigenous systems.





ATAGS is a 155mm/52 calibre towed artillery gun developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Forge Limited and TATA Advanced Systems Limited.





The system boasts a proven range exceeding 45 kilometres, with successful tests reaching up to 48 kilometres, and can be deployed for firing within 90 seconds. Its wide arc of fire and rapid deployment capability provide the Army with enhanced destructive power and operational flexibility.





In March 2025, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth around ₹6,900 crore for the procurement of 307 ATAGS guns and 327 high-mobility 6x6 gun towing vehicles.





These contracts represent the first major procurement of towed guns from the private sector, delivering a substantial boost to the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem and aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. The ATAGS will replace legacy 105mm and 130mm artillery pieces, significantly increasing the Army’s long-range firepower and precision strike capabilities.





The ATAGS system is renowned for its exceptional lethality, mobility, and reliability, making it suitable for diverse operational environments.





It is capable of indirect fire, striking targets deep within enemy territory, operating in all weather conditions, and functioning both day and night with various ammunition types. Over 80% of the system’s components are indigenous, with ongoing efforts to localise the remaining subsystems such as the auto gun alignment and positioning system, muzzle velocity radar, and certain battery types.





Building on the ATAGS platform, the DRDO’s Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) has also developed a Mounted Gun System (MGS) technology demonstrator. The MGS adapts the ATAGS onto an 8x8 cross-country wheeled vehicle, providing a “shoot and scoot” capability that allows rapid firing and quick relocation to evade enemy counter-battery fire.





This enhances both survivability and lethality on the battlefield. The MGS features advanced technologies in vehicle design, stabilisation, armoured cabins, ammunition handling, and onboard electronics, and can be deployed in 80 seconds.





The Army’s initial requirement is for 300 MGS units, with projections that the total need may rise to 700 as operational demands grow. Both ATAGS and MGS can operate in varied terrains, including deserts and mountains, and are designed for rapid deployment alongside mechanised forces.





To further improve range and precision, DRDO is also developing advanced ammunition, including shells with ramjets and inertial guidance systems. These initiatives underscore India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence technology and its drive to equip the Army with cutting-edge artillery systems for future conflicts.





The induction of the first ATAGS regiment by February 2027 will provide the Indian Army with a modern, highly capable artillery platform, significantly boosting its operational readiness and firepower while reinforcing the nation’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





Based On New Indian Express Report







