



Islamabad: A day after Pakistan's Karachi University witnessed a horrific blast, Habitan Bashir Baloch, the husband of suicide bomber Shari Baloch, was arrested by the security personnel.





This comes after three Chinese nationals, among the four persons were killed in a car explosion, carried out by a female suicide bomber Shari Baloch, inside the premises of the University of Pakistan in Karachi on Tuesday.





Following his arrest, Habitan Bashir Baloch is being interrogated. This is the first arrest in the blast case and was made after the scope of the investigation into the Karachi blast was expanded, reported ARY News on Wednesday.





According to the sources cited by the Pakistani media outlet, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan was informed regarding the arrest of Habitan Bashir Baloch. In a session chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah at Chief Minister's House in Karachi, the Chinese envoy was briefed on the latest developments in regard to the blast.





Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the federal government assured the Chinese embassy regarding full cooperation in the investigation into the KU suicide blast. As per him, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will summon a session to make National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) functional.





He also made comments on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and termed the project the future of Pakistan.





The investigators have found the association of some relatives of the Karachi University's (KU) female suicide bomber Shari Baloch with the banned Baloch Students Organization (BSO).





The Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA), which claimed responsibility for this incident, has repeatedly threatened to launch attacks on Chinese companies and citizens in Pakistan, the newspaper said.





The BLA attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi in 2018 and staged a suicide attack near the Gwadar Port in August 2021, injuring a Chinese national. "It can be said that several serious terrorist attacks against Chinese citizens are linked to this group," the editorial said.





According to the Chinese Communist party-backed daily, Pakistan has strengthened the protection of Chinese nationals but failed to address the root causes of the problem.







