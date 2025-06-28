



U.S. Congressman Bill Huizenga, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia, has issued a strong warning that Afghanistan has once again become a "safe haven for terrorist groups," nearly four years after the U.S. military withdrawal.





Speaking at a congressional hearing titled “Assessing the Terror Threat Landscape in South and Central Asia and Examining Opportunities for Cooperation,” Huizenga argued that the Biden administration’s 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and the subsequent Taliban takeover have dramatically shifted the region’s security dynamics, allowing terrorist organizations to regroup and expand their reach.





Huizenga specifically highlighted the heightened activities of groups such as ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), warning that these organisations now pose greater threats not only to South and Central Asia but also to the wider international community. He cited recent deadly attacks, including the assault in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, as evidence that militant activity in the region remains persistent and violent.





Huizenga also recalled the 2021 ISIS-K suicide bombing at Kabul airport, which killed 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghan civilians, emphasizing that ISIS-K has since expanded its operational capabilities, targeting both civilians and Taliban officials, and extending its reach with attacks in Moscow, Tehran, and a foiled plot targeting the 2024 Paris Olympics.





The congressman noted that Pakistan is experiencing its highest rates of terrorist violence in years, with 2024 described as one of the most violent years in over a decade. He attributed this instability to groups such as the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army, which continue to launch attacks on civilians and security forces.





While Huizenga acknowledged recent U.S.-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation, including the capture and extradition of a key ISIS-K operative involved in the Kabul airport bombing, he stressed that Pakistan’s security situation remains volatile.





Despite these warnings, the Taliban has strongly rejected the claims made by Huizenga and other Western officials, insisting that Afghanistan is under full control and that no terrorist groups are allowed to operate or use Afghan soil to threaten other countries.





Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Afghanistan does not permit any foreign groups to use its territory for attacks and dismissed the U.S. assertions as unfounded. However, multiple international reports, including those from the United Nations, continue to indicate the presence of more than 20 terrorist groups operating within Afghanistan, with ISIS-K being particularly active and capable of cross-border attacks.





In conclusion, Congressman Huizenga called for a reassessment of U.S. counterterrorism strategies and urged deeper regional cooperation to address the evolving terrorist threat landscape. He emphasized the need for the United States to examine and strengthen its tools for combating terrorism and to explore new avenues for engaging with regional partners to promote stability and security in South and Central Asia.





