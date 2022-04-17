

Protracted conflict could delay purchase of strategic systems and spares due to heavy dependence of Indian armed forces on Russian equipment

NEW DELHI: The protracted conflict in Ukraine is likely to have negative implications on India’s defence preparedness. It is feared that there could be delays in procuring new defence systems as well as spares for the existing Russian-origin equipment due to the complexities involved in the payment system.

With Western nations clamping severe economic sanctions on Putin’s Russia, India will have to rely on the much-expected Rouble-Rupee currency trade system to make defence payments. Defence analyst Maj Gen SB Asthana (Retd) says the war may lead to delays in receiving spares from Russia. “Even though we are trying to ward off the sanctions, the threat looms large. There are deeper implications of such delays,” he says.





Around 70 per cent of the defence systems and equipment of Indian armed forces are of Russian origin. The Indian Air Force operates a variety of Russian-origin fighters like Sukhoi Su-30MKI and MiGs, transport aircraft like Ilyushin and Mi-series helicopters. The Army’s mechanised forces, tanks and amphibious vehicles are Russian-manufactured. The Navy has a large number of warships, submarines and maritime strike fighter MiG-29K of Russian origin.





The purchase of new equipment and systems, which are in the pipeline, could also face delays. Two of the four 4,000 ton Talwar Class guided missile frigates being procured by the Navy will be built in Russia.





The Navy is also expected to receive on lease a Russian nuclear-powered attack submarine (Akula-III), which is likely to join the force by 2025-26. No other nation but Russia has ever offered such a platform to India. The cost of this deal itself is around Rs 22,000 crore.





As reported by this newspaper, the delivery of S-400 strategic air-defence missile system is on time. Negotiations are going on to procure 21 MiG-29 and 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets. Further Russia is set to manufacture six lakh AK-203 assault rifles in India at a project cost of Rs 5,124 crore.





Commodore Anil Jai Singh (Retd) sees the Ukraine-Russia conflict affecting the Indian armed forces in two ways. “It will affect the Russian ability to support their equipment with the Indian forces as they will get busy with their own forces, which could lead to delays and cost increase.”





The other way this war will impact India negatively is, if Russia, facing economic sanctions, is not able to maintain the momentum of own economy, its industry will have problems, Commodore Singh feels. It’s not only about Russia. “Gas turbines of ships come from Ukraine and the Indian mechanised forces get major equipment from there. We have to also look at the standoff along the Line of Actual Control. We may not be fully realising the implications of the conflict on our borders,” he says.





