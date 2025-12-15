



The Indian Navy is set to commission its second MH-60R Seahawk helicopter squadron, INAS 335 (Ospreys), on 17 December at INS Hansa near Dabolim in Goa. This milestone underscores the Navy's drive towards modernisation and enhanced operational readiness.





The commissioning ceremony will occur in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Officials highlighted that this step will significantly strengthen the Navy's integral aviation assets.





The MH-60R (a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter) is a multi-role helicopter designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), and other naval operations.





MH-60R: A Transformational Multi-Role Platform





The MH-60R Seahawk, affectionately known as the "Romeo" helicopter, represents a leap in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities. Manufactured by Lockheed Martin to US Navy specifications, it is rugged, powerful, and reliable for operations from shore or ship.





Built on four decades of Seahawk expertise, the aircraft features advanced digital sensors including multi-mode radar, electronic support measures, electro-optical/infrared cameras, datalinks, aircraft survivability systems, dipping sonar, and sonobuoys. Its fully integrated mission system processes vast sensor data to deliver a comprehensive view of surface and subsea domains.





Armed with torpedoes, missiles, rockets, and crew-served guns, the MH-60R excels as a versatile platform against conventional and asymmetric threats. The Ministry of Defence noted its seamless integration with fleet operations, proven in multiple deployments.





This squadron follows the commissioning of the first MH-60R unit, INAS 334 'Seahawks', on 6 March 2024. Both form part of a 24-aircraft Foreign Military Sales deal inked with the US government in February 2020.





The addition promises a substantial boost to the Indian Navy's maritime strike and surveillance prowess, critical amid evolving Indo-Pacific security dynamics. The helicopters' avionics suite enhances detection and engagement in complex environments.





With these assets, the Navy gains superior anti-submarine warfare tools, vital against regional submarine threats. The squadron's versatility extends to search-and-rescue, anti-surface strikes, and intelligence gathering.





INS Hansa, the naval air station hosting the event, serves as a key hub for rotary-wing operations. This commissioning aligns with India's broader push for indigenous defence production while leveraging proven foreign platforms through technology transfer.





The MH-60R's global deployment record reassures operators of its mission success and safe return rates. For the Indian Navy, it fortifies blue-water ambitions and deterrence postures.





