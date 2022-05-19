



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, discussing the entire range of bilateral issues between the two countries including cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, human resource development, defence and security among other things.





PM Modi congratulated Cambodia on assuming the Chairmanship of ASEAN and assured India's full support and assistance to Cambodia for the success of the country's Chairmanship.





Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the historical and civilizational links between the two countries and expressed his happiness at India's involvement in restoration of Angkor Wat and Preah Vihear temples in Cambodia, which depict the cultural and linguistic connect between the two countries, an official statement said.





The two leaders also held discussions on development cooperation, connectivity, post-pandemic economic recovery and people-to-people ties between the two countries while expressing satisfaction at the pace of bilateral cooperation.





PM Hun Sen emphasised the importance that Cambodia attaches to its relations with India. He also thanked India for providing 3.25 lakh doses of Indian-manufactured Covishield vaccines to Cambodia under Quad Vaccine Initiative.





Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the sentiment and stressed Cambodia's valued role in India's Act East policy. The leaders reviewed the robust development partnership between both countries, including capacity building programmes and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework.





PM Modi also extended an invitation to the King and Queen of Cambodia to visit India at a mutually convenient time as part of the celebrations of 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Cambodia which is being celebrated this year.







